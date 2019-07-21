Mrs. Jimmie Qualls Drinkard, age 91, a resident of Brundidge, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 pm from the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Kenneth Baggett and Bobby Jon Drinkard officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. Mrs. Drinkard is survived by her husband of 71 years Robert Beard Drinkard; daughter, Mary Drinkard Anderson; daughters-in-law, Martha Hawkins Drinkard and Sherrie Hollis Drinkard; grandchildren, Molly Anderson Jones (David), Bobby Jon Drinkard (Hayley), Casey Anderson (Krisan), Will Drinkard (Amy), Rob Drinkard (Morgan) and Hawkins Drinkard (Amy) and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Dink Qualls and Bertha White Qualls; 2 sons, Bobby Drinkard , Jim Drinkard and her sister Catherine Qualls Paul. Pallbearers will be Bobby Jon Drinkard, Casey Anderson, Will Drinkard, Rob Drinkard, Hawkins Drinkard and David Jones. The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus, Dr. Pearlstein, and Dr. Law for the excellent care they provided to Mrs. Drinkard. www.dillardfh.com
