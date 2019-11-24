SMJ (RET) Stephen C. Drown, Sr., known as Mr. D., of Wakefield Corner, NH, passed away Saturday, November 15, 2019 in his home in Enterprise, AL. He was surrounded by his loving family as he passed. He was 88. Mr. Drown became a resident of Enterprise while serving in the Army at Fort Rucker in 1977. He was a decorated veteran having served 28 years (combined) in both the US Navy and US Army. During his service, he served tours of duty in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Mr. Drown was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Drown and Irene Drown; brother, Edgar Drown, Jr.; sisters, Phyllis Gerard, Ruth Randall & Jean Fleming. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mary Dodge-Drown, Enterprise, AL; brothers, Bill Drown, Sanbornville, NH, Paul Brown, Glendale, Oregon; sisters, Evelyn Vashey, Centerville, GA, Mildred Gilanis, Centerville, GA, Peggy Martin, Rochester, NH; son, Stephen Drown, Jr., Enterprise, AL; daughters, Rebecca Drown Ramos, Duluth, GA, Nancy Drown Giamarella, Dalton, GA and Elizabeth Drown Pierce, New Brockton, AL; grandsons, Michael Ramos, Nathan Drown, David Giamarella and Christopher Drown; granddaughters, Jessica Pierce-Senior, Stephanie Ramos, Rachel Giamarella, Emma Ross, Mallory Pierce, Lorena Drown, Nicolle Ramos; great-grandson, Brayden Pierce; great-granddaughters, Anastasia Drown, Charlotte Ramos and Avery Ross. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
