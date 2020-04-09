Harry Earl Duke, a resident of Webb, Alabama, passed away Tuesday night, April 7, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was 83. Due to the COVD-19 Virus, a family graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery, near Webb, with Reverend Tim Plant, Brother Jeff Ross and Brother James Harvey, Sr. officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date in the Webb Baptist Church. The body will be in the mortuary parlor Thursday afternoon and Friday morning for viewing. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Webb Baptist Church "Building Fund", P.O. Box 70, Webb, AL 36376. Mr. Duke was a lifelong resident of Webb, son of the late Evitus Lee Duke and Lennie Mae Durden Duke. He was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. Mr. Duke served his country in the U. S. Army during the 1950's. He was retired from Baxley Blowpipe as a Sheet Metal Mechanic. Mr. Duke was also engaged in farming most of his lifetime. He was a member of the Webb Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Duke was preceded in death by a daughter, Neva Jan Duke and four brothers, Reverend Wallace Duke, Rudolph Duke, Thomas Duke and Wayne Duke. Surviving relatives include his wife, Ouida Bell Duke; a daughter, Angela Mixon (Jerry), Webb; two sons, Michael Duke (Tonja), Webb; and Sgt. Major Kevin Duke (Alice), Dothan; two sisters, Emily Tooke Murphy, Dothan; and Betty Mills (Billy), New Brockton; a brother, Ricky Duke, Webb; sisters-in-law, Nell Duke, Kay Duke and Bonnie Duke; five grandchildren, Millicent Buie, Amberly Pineiro (Emanuel), Hunter Bridges, Hannah Hall (Cody) and Alicia Danielle Duke; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
