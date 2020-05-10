Colonel (Ret.) Jim Brooks Duke, Jr. May 18, 1952 - May 3, 2020, 67, of Huntsville, AL passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born May 18, 1952 in Opelika, Alabama to Dr. Jim Brooks Duke and Martha Owen Duke. He grew up in Dothan, Alabama, and was a graduate of Auburn University. He earned his DMD at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jim Brooks Duke, and his brother, Warren Scott Duke. He is survived by his wife, Terrie Farrell Duke; children, Richard Bryan Duke (Laura), Shannon Brooks Duncan (Bailey), Alyson Marie Hergert (Gus) and Aaron Matthew Duke; grandson, William Xavier Duncan; mother Martha Owen Duke; and brother, Owen Tucker Duke. Jim served honorably in the Armed Forces with distinction for more than 28 years as a U.S. Army Officer. He practiced oral surgery, both at home and abroad, with multiple operational and combat deployments. As a critical member of the Disaster Mortuary Response Team, he ensured those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice were honorably and respectfully returned to their families. The many awards and decorations he received throughout his career included the Legion of Merit (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Southwest Asia Service Medal (3 Bronze Service Stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medals (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia) and the Expert Field Medical Badge. After his military retirement, he moved to Huntsville where he continued to serve the community through St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Community Free Dental Clinic. Jim loved his family, his work family and his puppy dog, Max. A ski slope of fresh powder and a warm day at the beach were equally wonderful in his sight. A day spent watching the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare was even better. Jim was a brilliant military officer and surgeon, but he knew those accolades were merely heavenly gifts bestowed on him in order to teach, protect, and heal others. His stewardship of those gifts was best exemplified as a husband, father, leader, and provider. A public service with military honors will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Community Free Dental Clinic (www.hsvfreedental.org) or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Publix confirms associates at two Dothan stores tested positive for COVID-19
-
Ariton man faces burglary charges after stealing a Cherry Coke
-
Cochran, Stinson named NMA basketball coaches, Mordecai takes over as A.D.
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.