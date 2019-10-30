Eloise Davis Dukes, a resident of Columbia, died early Monday evening, October 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Headland. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church, near Columbia, with Reverend Jim Corley, Reverend Tony Deese and Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Springs Baptist Church, 13205 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Mrs. Dukes was born and reared in the Camp Springs Community of Henry County, daughter of the late William Thomas Davis and Addie Coran Hasty Davis. She lived most of her adult lifetime in Columbia. Mrs. Dukes was a member of the Camp Springs Baptist Church. She was retired from the Bank of Columbia as a Teller. In earlier years, Mrs. Davis was employed by Warner's in Dothan as a Secretary for her husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Dukes and a lifelong friend, Milton Wimberly. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Kay Dukes Kemp (Malcolm), a granddaughter, Amy Lynn Booth and a great-granddaughter, Dallas Booth, all of Headland. Serving as active pallbearers will be Rabon Holland, Clay Hasty, Hollis Savelle, Bob Blount, Kenneth Burkett, Larry Mitchell and Jasper Knighton. The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers, Dorothy Murray and Sheila Feggins and to Covenant Hospice, especially Linda Hicks, for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Dukes during her illness. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
