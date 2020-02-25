Janice Juanita "Polly" Dukes, a former resident of the Camp Springs Community, near Columbia, died Monday afternoon, February 24, 2020, in the Signature HealthCARE of North Florida in Graceville. She was 87. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church with Reverend Tommy Daniels and Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Wednesday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Springs Baptist Church "Cemetery Fund", Attn: Robyn Elliott, 13205 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Miss Dukes was born and reared in the Camp Springs Community of Henry County, daughter of the late Robert Rufus Dukes and Willie V Barfield Dukes. She formerly lived in Washington, DC, Atlanta and Mexico City, Mexico before returning to Henry County. Miss Dukes was a member of the Camp Springs Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School. She was retired from the U. S. Federal Government and was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for many years. Miss Dukes was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Dukes. Surviving relatives include a sister, Vivian Killingsworth, Greenville, AL; and a brother, Derrell Dukes (Faye), Cowarts, AL. Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Dukes, Dylan Dukes, Howard Pitchford, Bobby Ed Blount, Tommy Daniels and Larry Elliott. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Guaranteed delivery before Janice's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
13205 County Road 53
Columbia, AL 36319
Guaranteed delivery before Janice's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Chalk Talk: Dothan City Schools considering changes to DPA lunchroom, calendar, high school scheduling
-
Mardi Gras parade snakes its way through Dothan
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.