Mrs. Annie Merle Dumas, age 80, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on May 8, 2020; visitation will be held one hour prior the service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 1:00 PM at the Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3503 Hodgesville Rd, Dothan; graveside services will be follow at the church cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Publix confirms associates at two Dothan stores tested positive for COVID-19
-
Cochran, Stinson named NMA basketball coaches, Mordecai takes over as A.D.
-
Ariton man faces burglary charges after stealing a Cherry Coke
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.