Mrs. Annie Merle Dumas, age 80, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on May 8, 2020; visitation will be held one hour prior the service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 1:00 PM at the Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3503 Hodgesville Rd, Dothan; graveside services will be follow at the church cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Dumas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries