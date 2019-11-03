CHARLOTTE - Rom Duncan died on October 31, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He was 92. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Duncan is survived by a daughter, Carol Hicks of Charlotte, NC, a grandson, Steve Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, a great granddaughter, Charlie Hawkins Hicks of Phoenix, AZ and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

