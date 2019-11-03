CHARLOTTE - Rom Duncan died on October 31, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He was 92. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Duncan is survived by a daughter, Carol Hicks of Charlotte, NC, a grandson, Steve Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, a great granddaughter, Charlie Hawkins Hicks of Phoenix, AZ and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.