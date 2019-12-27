Miss Cassidy Leigh Dunn of Samson, Alabama passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 16. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott , Rev. Randy Holtz and Rev. Steve Skidmore, officiating. Burial will follow in the Travelers Rest Cemetery, Samson, Al., with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until funeral service time. Cassidy was born October 17, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Gavin Ellis Dunn and Milisa A. Slay Dunn. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Geneva, where she loved her Lord and Savior. She was a Geneva High School Varsity Cheerleader, member of the golf team, was active in numerous school clubs, and youth clubs at church, including Camp Victory. Cassidy held the title of Little Miss, Petite and Junior Miss Geneva, Relay for Life, River festival Queen and many more beauty pageant titles thru out the area. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, Al.36477 She is survived by her parents; Mother; Milisa Slay Dunn (Stan Sims), Geneva, Al., Father, Gavin Ellis Dunn (Danielle Tew), Samson, Al; brother; Clayton Ellis Dunn, Samson, Al; grandparents; Robert and Mavis Ausley Slay, Geneva, Al.; Ellis and Cheryl Dunn, Samson, Al., aunts; Michele Slay, Geneva, Al., Julie Dunn, Andalusia, Al.; Carli Speigner (Luke) Geneva, Al; and uncle; Cole Dunn (Kayla), Samson, Al., and numerous special cousins, friends and extended family. Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
