Mrs. Cynthia Jean Dunn Mrs. Cynthia Jean Dunn of Dothan, AL passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, FL. She was 61. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. Mrs. Dunn was born May 3, 1958 in Columbus, GA to Ara Jean Price and the late James Willard Price. In addition to her father, her husband, John Travis Dunn preceded her in death. Survivors include one son, Jeremy Maxwell (Reay) Snellville, GA; mother, Ara Jean Price, Phenix City, AL; two brothers: James Daniel Price (Amy) Conyers, GA, and Kenneth Paul Price (Marla), Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
Dunn, Cynthia Jean
