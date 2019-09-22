Reverend David B. Dunn, of Georgetown, Georgia passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at home with family by his side. Viewing will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stuart Smith and Rev. Jonathan Broyles officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Rev. Eric Norris doing the committal.
