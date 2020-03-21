Mrs. Ernestine Clark Dunnaway of Slocomb passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Westside Terrace in Dothan. She was 83. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Teamon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lee Chorn officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mrs. Dunnaway was born February 19, 1937 in Geneva County to the late Clifton and Beatrice Deese Clark. Ernestine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of New Teamon Baptist Church and loved the LORD. For her working years, she was self-employed as a cosmetologist. She enjoyed her family, working outside, shopping, and helping others. Ernestine was a strong member of her community where she gave so much and asked so little in return. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Royce Dunnaway; and a sister, Linda Zanboni. Survivors include two daughters: Elisa Crutchfield (Bobby), Geneva and Emmie Reynolds (Mark), Dothan; four grandchildren: Jordan Rett Bailey (Haley), Amy Ryann Bailey, Alex Clark Reynolds and Addison Claire Reynolds; great grandchildren: John Rett Bailey, Connor Reece Gillo, and Emma Claire Gillo; and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Westside Terrace, Covenant Care Hospice, and Alacare Home Health & Hospice for the love and care they so freely provided to Ernestine and the entire family. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

