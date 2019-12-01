Elizabeth Azalee Durham, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away at her home Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was 97. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be accepting visitors one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Elizabeth was born on a farm in Pike County, Georgia to the late Prince and Tobitha Milner on September 24, 1922. She was the youngest of eleven children. Elizabeth was a sweet simple country girl who loved growing flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her tremendous sense of humor and being very stubborn and set in her way. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Durham and her daughter, Sandra Jean Webber. She is survived by her son, William "Bud" Durham; her daughter, Linda A. Rose; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
