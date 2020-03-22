Ruby Jewell Calloway Dutton, 77, of Cottonwood, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Private family graveside services will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Reverend's Richard Smith and LaDon Hall officiating and Mr. Trent Coleman providing the eulogy with Glover Funeral Home directing. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 1512 West Main Street, Dothan, AL, 36301. Mrs. Dutton was born December 18, 1942 in Headland to James Marvin and Jewell Pitts Calloway. She worked as a teller for 40 years working for Dothan Bank & Trust, First Alabama Bank and Regions Bank. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Cottonwood and a past member of Cottonwood First Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Carl D. Dutton, a brother Marvette Calloway and a son-in-law Joseph Burge. Survivors include her daughters Donna Coleman (Gene "Rhino") of Trussville and Marsha Burge of Cottonwood, 3 grandchildren Trent Coleman (fiancé Elizabeth Miller) of Birmingham, Carlee Coleman of Trussville and Brittany Dollar of Cottonwood; a brother Dwight Calloway (Linda) of Gardendale and a sister Nadine Hall (LaDon) of Pensacola; several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be: Gene Coleman, Trent Coleman and Steve Hard. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.

