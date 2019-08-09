Clio - Emma J. Easterling, age 81, of Clio, Ala., passed away August 6, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama after an extended illness. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Hope Congregational Church in Clio, Ala., with Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church. She was the wife of the late Miles O. Easterling, Jr. of Clio, Alabama; and the daughter of the late Charles Frank Scroggins and the late Vallie Belle Bracewell Scroggins of Louisville, Alabama. She is survived her son, Randy M. Easterling and daughter-in-law Vivian Anne Bryson Easterling of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; her brother, Derrell Scroggins of Florence, Alabama; sisters, Mary Charles Long (Lloyd) of Enon, Alabama and Ann Baker (Randall) of Brundidge, Alabama; numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Max L. Scroggins of Birmingham, Alabama and Mr. Dopheus Scroggins of Cullman, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Barbour County, a deacon of New Hope Congregational Church and a board member of the Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging. Pallbearers will be Chad Scroggins, Mike Scroggins, Dr. Ed Partridge, Richard Baker and Russell Baker. In lieu of flowers, she requests that all memorials be made to New Hope Church. Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com
