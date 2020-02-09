Mr. Charlie E. Edmondson of Wicksburg went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Michael Gibson and Rev. Bryan Klobe officiating. Burial will follow in the Wicksburg Assembly of God Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. Mr. Edmondson was born September 20, 1948 in Houston County to the late Spud and Tessie Mae Edmondson. Charlie married Linda Murphy in 1967 and they were happily married for 52 years. He spent his whole life doing what he loved, farming with his family and sons. In addition to his parents, two brothers: Michael and Roger Edmondson preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Linda Murphy Edmondson; two sons: Toby Edmondson (Christie) and Todd Edmondson (Brandi); four grandchildren: Boone, Balie, Maycie, and Emma Edmondson; three brothers: John Tom Edmondson (Dell), Danny Edmondson (Patsy), and Bobby Edmondson (Margie); one sister, Carol Yeoman (Jonny); one aunt, Lucille Herring; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and treasured friends. Pallbearers will be Kevin Williams, Tony Murphy, Dale Pitts, Daniel Pitts, Chad Dickerson, and Ashley Malloy. Honorary pallbearers will be Haisten Pitts, Colin Pitts, Tate McAllister, and Seth Cox. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Edmondson, Charlie E.
