Mr. Robert James Edwards, age 82, of Dothan, AL former Office Manager of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary transited this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 10:00 AM at the Ross Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery, 40 Stovall Rd, Hurtsboro, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
