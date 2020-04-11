Walter Kenneth Edwards, a resident of Dothan, died early Friday morning, April 10, 2020, in Crowne Healthcare of Eufaula. He was 86. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 13, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Dothan and Headland, with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Edwards was born in Pinckard, son of the late Morris Edwards and Lillian York Edwards. He was a 1951 graduate of Rehobeth High School. Mr. Edwards served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War Era. He retired from Bay Line Railroad as a Director of Labor Relations. Mr. Edwards enjoyed hunting, fishing and hosting fish fries at his Lake Seminole home. He was a member of the Lafayette Street United Methodist Church. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith Edwards, and two brothers, Shellie Glen Edwards and Ronald Edwards and a daughter-in-law, Laura Edwards. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sandra Edwards Firestone (Michael), Webb; and Rebecca Edwards Hollis (David), Dothan; a son, Michael Edwards, Napier Field; a sister, Lenore Smith, Dothan; a sister-in-law, Patricia Edwards, New Brockton; six grandchildren, Brent Parker (April), Jennifer Barton (Matt), Heather Hamilton (Josh), Heath Firestone (Rachel), Chris Hollis (Elisha) and Joseph Hollis (Erica); eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama issuing $600 unemployment stimulus checks
-
Dothan doctor with COVID-19 vlog hopes to save lives through education
-
Abbeville native killed by COVID-19 remembered as 'a loving person who cared about others'
-
ON THE FRONTLINE: Nurses feel strain, support in fighting COVID-19
-
A fire at a Florida airport destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.