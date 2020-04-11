Walter Kenneth Edwards, a resident of Dothan, died early Friday morning, April 10, 2020, in Crowne Healthcare of Eufaula. He was 86. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a family graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 13, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Dothan and Headland, with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Edwards was born in Pinckard, son of the late Morris Edwards and Lillian York Edwards. He was a 1951 graduate of Rehobeth High School. Mr. Edwards served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War Era. He retired from Bay Line Railroad as a Director of Labor Relations. Mr. Edwards enjoyed hunting, fishing and hosting fish fries at his Lake Seminole home. He was a member of the Lafayette Street United Methodist Church. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith Edwards, and two brothers, Shellie Glen Edwards and Ronald Edwards and a daughter-in-law, Laura Edwards. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sandra Edwards Firestone (Michael), Webb; and Rebecca Edwards Hollis (David), Dothan; a son, Michael Edwards, Napier Field; a sister, Lenore Smith, Dothan; a sister-in-law, Patricia Edwards, New Brockton; six grandchildren, Brent Parker (April), Jennifer Barton (Matt), Heather Hamilton (Josh), Heath Firestone (Rachel), Chris Hollis (Elisha) and Joseph Hollis (Erica); eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

