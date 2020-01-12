Jeff Eggers Jeff Eggers, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was 57. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Plummer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Health Foundation, 1922 Fairview Ave., Dothan, AL 36301. Jeff was born on December 30, 1962 in Dothan and has lived here most of his life. He was a 1981 graduate of Northview High School. Jeff was a hard worker and his love of video games led him to work in several electronic stores, including Carmichaels, Sight and Sound, Circuit City, and Enco Electronic Systems. He loved movies and enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Jeff was loveable, sometimes goofy, and quite the jokester. Paw Paw, as his 2 grandchildren affectionately called him, and the time spent with his family will be missed terribly. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Orlin and Glynda June Eggers. Survivors include his daughter, Alyse (Mitch) Murkerson; his 2 grandchildren, Kaeden Murkerson and Rylee Murkerson; his brothers, Craig (Wendy) Eggers and Mark Eggers; his nieces, Anna Eggers and Jacie Eggers; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
