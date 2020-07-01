Roger Elkins, a devoted husband, father, Pepaw, friend, and partner, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 following a brief illness. He was 69 years old. Roger was born on February 25, 1951, in LaFollette, Tennessee, where he spent his early years. After retiring from the auto industry in Charleston, West Virginia, he, his wife and children relocated to Dothan, Alabama. In 1997, Roger began volunteering with the Houston County Sheriff's Department. He then went on to spend the next 23 years serving the Dothan Police Department, and finally, the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Roger was passionate about helping others and fiercely dedicated to his family. To know him was to love him. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Nancy (Morris) Elkins; his children, David (Lynette) Elkins, Shawn (Natalie) Taylor, Donny (Jessica) Elkins, and Markel Elkins; grandchildren, Arianna, Marissa, and Philip Elkins; Lauryn and Sydney Taylor; Jonathan Gaffney, Cody Parker, Ariel Elkins, Brenna Bland, Dakota Elkins, and Troy Arnold. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Eva (Minton) Elkins. We will be hosting a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date dependent on COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Dothan Police Foundation (dothanpolicefoundation.org) or the Under the Shield Foundation (undertheshield.com). www.wardwilson.com
