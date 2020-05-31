James Boyce Elliott, Jr., 52, of Dothan, died at 3 am on Friday, May 29, 2020 of acute renal failure. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating. Interment will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery, Troy, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday following the services. James was born on May 24, 1968 in Birmingham but lived his entire life in Dothan. He attended Houston Academy then graduated from Northview High School, Marion Military Institute, and the University of South Alabama. He was involved in the construction business all his adult life and at the time of his death, was the owner of Elliott Construction Company. His business built several notable homes in Southeast Alabama and was known for its expertise in historical restoration. Jamie was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Social Fraternity while at the University of South Alabama, the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club, First United Methodist Church of Dothan, and numerous professional and wildlife organizations. He successfully completed the US Army Airborne School (paratrooper) at Ft. Benning, GA while a student at Marion. Jamie cherished his dogs, one of which accompanied him to a worksite daily. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hosting fishing parties at the lake on his property. He also enjoyed hunting game and had many fond memories of hunting trips with friends throughout the United States, Central and South America. He had a legendary number of loyal friends throughout the Southeast and, no doubt, will always be remembered by the many recipients of his anonymous acts of generosity. Jamie is survived by his 2 sons, James and Walker Elliott of Dothan; his parents, Patrena and Dr. Wilton McRae of Troy; his 2 sisters, Angela and her husband, CW4 Jon Blake of Dothan and Amanda and her husband COL. Tim McDonald of Huntsville; his nieces, Kathryn Venezia and Madison McDonald; as well as his nephews, Alex Venezia and Logan McDonald. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
