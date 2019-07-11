Donald Lamar Ellis, a resident of Slocomb, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 87. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Folds officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12-1 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

