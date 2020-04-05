Jean Eubanks Ellis went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was 78. Jean is survived by her son, Kevin Killingsworth; her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Mike Wilson; three grandchildren: Matthew, Luke and Savannah Wilson; and close cousin, Sara and Wondall Culbreth. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, a private graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, April 6, 2020, with David Ralston officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean can be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 477 Liberty Rd, Pansey, AL 36370, OR Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, Dothan, AL. Jean was born on March 21, 1942, in the Pansey area of Houston County AL, the daughter of Woodrow and Cornelia Eubanks. She graduated from Ashford High School in 1960 where she was a cheerleader and participated in track and volleyball. Jean was absolutely devoted to her children, grandchildren, and beloved Pekingese, Prissy. She was a mother and grandmother who always wanted to be involved in every detail of her family's lives. She was so proud of all of them. She loved every occasion she got to spend with family and friends. Fortunately, she was able to move to Birmingham this past year, enabling her to spend more time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed beyond imagination by her family until they meet again. Jean's passing leaves a huge void in the lives of many. She fought the good fight, finished the race, and she kept the faith. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
