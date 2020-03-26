Mrs. Myernette Elmore of Slocomb was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was 82. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mrs. Elmore was born May 7, 1937 in Geneva County to the late Tilman Reece Register and Carolyn Knight Register Mulkey. Myernette was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a member of First Baptist Church Slocomb. She loved the Lord and greatly missed attending church over the last two years. Her working years included over 40 years of service with Phillips Van Heusen of Hartford. She worked with the Russell Corporation after the closing of Van Heusen. Mrs. Elmore also enjoyed substitute teaching in the Slocomb School System. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed preparing Sunday lunch for them for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Wayne and Wilmer Register; and sister, Margaret Hundley. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harrell Elmore; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Ken Grimes; two granddaughters: Carolyn Crawford and husband Radney, Kendall Grimes and fiancé Brandon Wallace; one great-granddaughter, Emma Crawford, as well as the anxious arrival of twin great-grands in August. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Extendicare Rehabilitation and Nursing Home and Kindred Home Health for the love and care they so freely gave during her extended illness. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
+1
+1
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.