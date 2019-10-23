Mr. J.S. Enfinger, a lifelong resident of Slocomb went home to be with his Heavenly Father and joined his loving wife, Grace, on Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Theresa Howard officiating and Chase Saunders delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family request that you honor Mr. Enfinger's memory to the First United Methodist Church of Slocomb. Mr. Enfinger was born May 27, 1925 in Geneva County to the late Tom and Glenny Enfinger. J.S. was a hard worker and enjoyed working in the yard, which was the envy of all of Slocomb. He was the oldest living member of First United Methodist Church of Slocomb. J.S. was Grace's caregiver until her death earlier this year. In addition to his parents, his wife of 73 years, Grace, and four brothers all preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughter, Helen Whitaker; his son, Rodger Enfinger (Debbie); his grandchildren: Kim Saunders (Joey), Tami Smith (Todd), Leigh Ann Hubbard (Sam), Sherry Webb (Kyle), Carrie Thomas (Burke), and Terry Enfinger (Michelle); his great-grandchildren: Savanna and Chase Saunders, Ashlyn Jones (Landon) and Alyssa Hubbard, Jerritt and Addison Thomas, Grayci and Kooper Webb, and Ellarie and Maggie Enfinger; sisters-in-law: Lorrine Enfinger, and Nellie Slaughter (Jimmy); several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.