Andrew Thomas Moseley English of Geneva, AL passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was 31 years old. Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 2:00 p.m. Andrew was born in Jacksonville, FL to John and Angela Moseley English. Andrew worked as an IT specialist with Tax Professional Services, LLC in Geneva. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandson. He served his country proudly in the US Navy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Delores Moseley; and his paternal grandmother, Linda English. He is survived by his wife Alexandra English of Old Lyme, CT; two children, Austin James English, and Ariana Michelle English both of Old Lyme, CT; parents, John and Angela English of Geneva; one brother, Phillip Michael English of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; grandfather, Elton English of Westville, FL; and one uncle, Thomas J. Moseley of Lawrenceville, GA www.whwfuneralhome.com

