Shirley Ann English passed away Saturday morning December 7, 2019 at her home in Ozark, AL. She was 72. She was born October 3, 1947 in Frostproof, Florida and lived most of her life in Alabama. Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
