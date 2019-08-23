Mrs. Bernice Ervin, age 94 of Dothan, AL passed away on August 14, 2019; visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 one hour prior to the funeral service at St. Peter Community Church; funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:00 AM at the St. Peter Community Church in Bay Springs, AL; she will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Dade Memorial Park in Miami, FL. She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories her two sons: Jerry (Betty) Johnson of Dothan, AL and Roy Johnson of Miami, FL; three daughters: Addie "Ruth" Powe of Dothan, AL, Sarah Russell and JoAnn Sawyer of Miami, FL; twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and fourteen great-great grandchildren; one sister: Betty Hampton of Detroit, MI; sister-in-law: Celia Smith of Dothan,AL; daughter-in-law: Gerlean Johnson of Dothan, AL, son-in-law: Eric Russell, Jr. of Miami; three nieces, two nephews and a host of other relatives. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St. Peter Community Church Building Fund, 241 Marshall Rd, Dothan, AL. Services for Ervin family are under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.