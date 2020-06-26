Michael Stout Ethridge, a resident of Abbeville, died Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 75. Private graveside services for the family will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Darden Kirby officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3054 McGehee Road, Montgomery, AL 36111. Michael Ethridge was born and reared in Henry County, son of the late Stout Ethridge and Mittie Ellen Starling Ethridge. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School and served his country in the Army National Guard in the Abbeville unit. Michael was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville. He was retired from WestPoint Stevens as a Supervisor. Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hicks and a brother, Bobby Ray Ethridge. Surviving relatives include his wife, Gypsy Whitehead Ethridge, a daughter, Amy Barker (Adam), Robertsdale, AL; two sons, Alan Ethridge (fiance', Melonie Godby), Donalsonville, GA; and Brandon Ethridge, Abbeville; a sister, Shirley Walker, Abbeville; and a brother, Kenneth Ethridge, Tumbleton Community; two grandchildren, Noah and Kaleb Barker; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

