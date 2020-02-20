Mrs. Laura Lee Everett funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt Hillard Missionary Baptist Church (135 County Rd 53, Banks, AL) at 1 PM where Rev. James Gosha is pastor and Rev. Titus Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-7 PM at Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church (Ozark, AL).
