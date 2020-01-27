Claudia Nowell Exum Mrs. Claudia Bell Nowell Exum, age 85, of Sylvester, GA and formerly of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Claudia was born October 12, 1934 in Houston County to the late Walter Nowell and Rosie Whitehead Nowell. In addition to her parents, Claudia is preceded in death by her brothers, Bunyon Nowell and Robert Earl Nowell. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glen Exum; her daughters, Starla (Tom) Bruce, Stacy (Kelly) Reichert, and Sherri McLaughlin; her grandchildren, Thomas Bruce, Misty McGough, Brooke Dobbins, Brett Dobbins, Kristi Smith, and Amy Helton; nine great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM (CST), Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Smith and Associate Pastor Thomas Bruce officiating. Burial will follow in Cottonwood City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM (CST), Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Exum, Chuck Exum, Daniel Draughon, Ryan McGough, Brad Helton, and Bunyon Melvin. www.wardwilson.com
