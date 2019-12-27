Emilee Paige Fain of Geneva passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was 16 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Geneva with Reverend Dr. Ed Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Emilee's memory to the Geneva High School Scholarship Fund. Emilee was born on February 21, 2003 in Dothan, AL. Emilee was a beautiful, thoughtful young lady that loved her family, Jesus and serving others. She had a soft, genuine smile, gorgeous red hair, and a kind infectious spirit. She had an unbreakable close bond with her brother, Thomas and her sister, Mollie. She was a wonderful and compassionate daughter. Emilee and her mother have an everlasting bond. Emilee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Schraeder, Jr.; and one uncle, Michael Schraeder. She is survived by her mother, Samantha Bilbrey (David) of Geneva; father, Jason Fain (Kala) of Geneva; one brother, Thomas Fain of Geneva; one sister, Mollie Fain of Geneva; maternal grandmother, Sibyl Parker of Geneva; paternal grandparents, Vann Fain (Cindi) of Geneva, and Dianne Coleman (David) of Geneva; special aunts and uncles, John Schraeder, III (Linda ), Susie Merritt (Joey), Jane Knowles (Lee), Amie Miller (Chris), Allie Coleman, Luke Speigner (Carli), Anna Padgett (Jason), and Haley McCoy (Brad); and many special cousins and friends. Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
Fain, Emilee Paige
To plant a tree in memory of Emilee Fain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.