Ricky Fain, Jr. OZARK. Mr. Ricky Fain, Jr. a resident of the Pleasant Grove Community, near Ozark, died late Friday evening, July 10, 2020 at his home. He was 50. Private graveside services will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Community Hospice Chaplain Adam Mulliner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center, 368 James Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Ricky was a native of Ariton and was a 1988 Graduate of Ariton High School. He attended Wallace Community College. Ricky was employed at Fort Rucker as a computer analyst and computer programmer. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Henry Davis and Bessie Thornton Davis Lisenby. Surviving relatives include his daughter, Erin Marie Fain, Enterprise; his father, Ricky Fain, Sr., Ozark; his mother, Linda Davis Fain, Ariton; his sister, Jessica Marie Fain, Ariton; his brother, John Y. Fain, Ozark; his paternal grandparents, Emmett and Betty Fain, Ozark; two nephews, Austin and Carson Fain; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. www.fuquabankston.com
