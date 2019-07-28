Bruce Burrell Fairchild, a resident of Enterprise, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12-1 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
