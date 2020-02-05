Charles Lee Fairleigh, age 85, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Medical Center in Enterprise, Alabama. Charles served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves for 22 years. During his time in the active duty reserves, he began a 22-year career in Civil Service retiring in 1989. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 201 Heath Street Enterprise, Alabama 36330. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church Building Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.themagnoliafh.com
