Gail Farmer, a resident of Headland, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 73. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
