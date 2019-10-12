Coach William Robert "Bill" Farrar of Geneva, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. The long-time Geneva High School P.E. teacher, baseball coach and principal was 94 years old. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Geneva, with Pastor Tony Rosetta officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the Church on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m., and will continue until service time. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Wymen Perry and Sarah Murphy Farrar; son-in-law Robert M. Harper; and one sister, Mary Frances Farrar Smythe. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Floree Jacobs Farrar of Geneva, AL; daughter Sheree Farrar Harper of Auburn, AL; son William Robert "Robin" Farrar, Jr., of Carrollton, TX; Bill Green of Carrollton, TX; granddaughter Katy Harper Doss (Alex) of Auburn, AL; great-grandson, Robert Miller Doss of Auburn, AL; and brother Pete Farrar of Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Coach Farrar's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 304 South Academy Street, Geneva, AL 36340. whwfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.