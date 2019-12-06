Mr. Reynold Lee Faulk, age 86, of Dothan, AL; visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 10 AM at the Acts Church Christian Center, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

