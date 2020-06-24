Alice Juanita Faust Hand, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was 99. Graveside services were held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Trip Whatley, Kip Blighton and Jay Shipman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Autism Society of Alabama, 4260 Cahaba Heights Ct., Suite 188, Birmingham, AL 35243 or to the charity of your choice. Mrs. Hand was born on June 25, 1920 in Dale County in the Arguta Community to parents Daniel Webster Faust, Sr. and Eliza Ann Trawick Faust. She was a graduate of Dale County High School and attended Nursing School at Moody Hospital. Mrs. Hand was a homemaker and the widow of Henry Davis Hand who passed away in 1976. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of DAR. Mrs. Hand was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Davis Hand, her 9 sisters, and 1 brother. Survivors include her daughters, Olivia (Ed) McDaniel and Charlotte (Ansley) Whatley; her grandchildren, Betty (Kip) Blighton, Mary Skipper, Lotte (Jay) Shipman, and Trip (Staci) Whatley; her great-grandchildren, Kelly (Casey) Blighton, Joshua (Hayden) Blighton, Branham Skipper, Preston Skipper, Elle, Marron, and Eliza Payne Shipman, John Garner Cole, and Thomas and Henry Whatley. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Kindred Hospice, Dr. John Wessner, Tonia "D" May, Lynda Burdine, Nancy Webb and Jerry Walters for all of the love and support shown to our dear mother. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com.
