Nanette Marie Ferguson, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 67. A private memorial service will be held due to the restrictions of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Nanette spent much of her adult life living and working in Castle Rock, Colorado. Ms. Ferguson was a faithful mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. Her wit and sense of humor endeared her to many. She was employed with All American Storage in Dothan until her retirement in January 2020. She was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Dothan. The family would like to thank Dr. Fiona Masters and Dr. Magen Zaarour for their excellent care. Ms. Ferguson is predeceased by her mother, Ethel Marie Vaughan. She is survived by her two sons, John (Tina) Ferguson of Dothan and Michael Beetem of Oklahoma City, OK. Her grandchildren, William, Hannah, James and Jeremiah. Her father, Roland Massie Vaughan of Dothan. Two uncles, Robert (Patsy) Vaughan, of Dothan and Bobby (Brenda) Brooks of Aulander, South Carolina and several nieces, nephews and cousins. www.southernheritagefh.com

