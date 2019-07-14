Dr. Joseph "Joe" Murray Fielding was born May 3, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away on July 6, 2019 in Dothan, Alabama. Joe enjoyed a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and spending time with his family, special friends and students. With an early enlistment in the US military in 1946 - 1948, Joe was trained as a photographer in Pensacola, FL and served with the Pacific Fleet Camara Party (which later became a part of Navy Intelligence). Joe graduated from Pace University with his BA in Accounting, received an MBA from City College of New York and was awarded a PhD from American University in London. After an initial career in accounting, he shifted to Madison Avenue and marketing research for major advertising agencies including Young and Rubicom and J. Walter Thompson; Joe also worked at CPC International, General Foods and his own marketing research firms including Strategic Options. Joe enjoyed both learning and teaching, initially as an adjunct Professor and then full time at Marist College and later, Troy University in Dothan, Alabama, where Joe resided since 1998. Joe also served on the Board of Trustees for the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Dothan Chapter, and advised many small businesses in the Dothan area. Joe will live on through his family and extended family, Andrew Fielding, son; Madeleine Fielding, granddaughter; Margot Gill, daughter-in-law; Megan Fielding, daughter; Dr. Barbara & Leon Minsky, and family; Dr. Kang & Nancy Bai, and family; Chung Baek and Minjung, daughters Seren & Rachel, Swami Karunananda, niece; Margaret Mitchell, niece, and her children, Dylan and Katie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the 'Dr. Joseph Fielding Memorial Scholarship' to support aspiring students of advertising, the industry that Joe so loved. For more information, please contact: PushCrankPress in Dothan (michael@pushcrankpress.com) or the AAF Dothan Chapter (https://www.aafdothan.org) Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
