Artelma Fillingim of Jack, AL passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 96. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Brundidge, AL. A graveside service will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Jack, AL with Reverend Mack King and Reverend Averyt Walker officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Artelma was born March 15, 1924 to the late Daniel and Bonnie Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Fillingim; brothers, Ed and Arthur Lee Whitehead; and one sister, Annie Bell Teague. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Killingsworth Dismukes (Bill), Janet Bass (Ronnie) and Diane Smith (Wayne) all of Elba, AL; son, Ted Fillingim (Melissa) of Jack, AL; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. To sign a guest register, please visit: www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
