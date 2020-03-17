Mrs. Mary Finch, age 91, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on March 12, 2020; visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11 AM at the Northview Christian Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.