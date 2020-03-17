Mrs. Mary Finch, age 91, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on March 12, 2020; visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11 AM at the Northview Christian Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To send flowers to the family of Mary Finch, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave
Dothan, Alabama 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries