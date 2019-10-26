Faye Finn, formerly Walden, nee Brown, previously of Dothan, AL, age 83, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Dadeville, AL. Faye was born on December 14, 1935 in Enterprise, AL to Bessie and Augustus Brown. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1954, and on September 3, 1955, married Herman Walden. They were married for 30 happy years and raised Winnie two sons, Bruce and Brent. Herman passed away in 1986. Faye worked in the Enterprise community first as a bookkeeper and later as a bank teller. She retired after sixteen years with Regions Bank in Enterprise. On March 30, 2002, Faye married Jerry Finn, and they enjoyed fifteen years together until he passed away in 2017. Faye always had a welcoming smile for anyone who had business at the bank where she worked. She will be remembered by past customers and co-workers as a caring and friendly person who enjoyed working with people. Faye was a proud grandmother and loved to share stories with friends and family about her only grandchild, Abby. Faye had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to beautiful plants in her home and yard. She loved Boston Terriers and raised several during her lifetime. She was also known to adopt any stray animals that were lucky enough to find their way to her home and was a frequent donor to The Humane Society. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, husband Herman Walden, parents, Augustus Brown and Bessie Dick, son Bruce Walden, brother Johnny Mack Brown step-brother Charles Price, and sister-in-law Dot Brown. She is survived by her son Brent (Mindy) Walden, brother David (Becky) Dick, granddaughter Abby, nieces Lisa, Ruth, Sarah, and Sydni, great-niece Tori, and daughter-in-law Pam Walden. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise AL with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating, with visitation beginning at 11:30 am. She will be laid to rest at Meadowlawn Memorial Park in Enterprise. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
