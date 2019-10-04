Eddie Lou Fitch, a resident of Gordon, Alabama, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on October 3, 2019. She was 103 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Ruben Grimes officiating. Burial will follow at the Dothan City Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11AM, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org) or a charity of your choice. Mrs. Fitch was born February 9, 1916 to the late Alonza Conrad and Neva Kingry Conrad. She was a lifelong member of Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church in Gordon, Alabama and she was a homemaker. During her life, she enjoyed attending church, gardening, and cooking for her family. She said numerous times that the key to her long life was "treating other people as you would want to be treated". She had an unwavering faith in God and depended on Him to guide her every day. "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" was her wish which He graciously granted early Thursday morning. Mrs. Fitch is preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd Fitch; and her grandson, James (Jimmy) Floyd Fitch, III. Survivors include her sons, James Floyd Fitch, Jr. (Emily) of Ashford, Alabama, and Frank Fitch (Sarah) of Gordon, Alabama; three grandchildren, Pam Fitch of Auburn, Alabama, Jill Fitch of Pike Road, Alabama, and Lee Fitch (Amy) of Gordon, Alabama; great grandchildren, Elliot Fitch, Brandon Fitch, Adam Fitch, and Zane Fitch. The family would like to say Thank You to all of her friends and caregivers who visited and helped care for her. A special thanks to Jean Huckaby for her unwavering friendship and love, and a special thank you to caregivers Tammie Brown and Michelle Neal, who were a blessing. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Crosby, James Mooneyham, Glen Pate, Gipson (Buddy) Kingry, Tommy Cribbs, and Johnny Olive. www.southernheritagefh.com
