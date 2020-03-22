OZARK. Mr. Jack F. Driscoll (Staff Sergeant, United States Army, Retired) a resident of Ozark, died late Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 in the Emergency room of Dale Medical Center. He was 85. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Mr. Driscoll, son of the late Trent and Ella Driscoll, was a native of Birmingham, Alabama. He lived in various places in the United States and overseas while serving in the U.S. Army. Mr. Driscoll served in the Korean and Vietnam War. He was an active member of Glory To Him Fellowship Church in Ozark. Mr. Driscoll was preceded in death by his son, Jack T. Driscoll. Surviving relatives include his wife, Chong Driscoll, Ozark; daughter, Diana Binder (Andy), Wentzville, MO; son, Fred Driscoll, Ozark; two grandchildren, Alex and Evan Binder. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
