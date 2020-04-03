On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Randolph Scott ''Randy" Flournoy of Dothan passed away at the age of 70. Randy was born on December 2, 1949 in Dale County to the late Sarah Ruth Price and Willie J. Flournoy. Randy is preceded in death by his brother Wille James Flournoy. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda F. Ridgeway (Robert), and two granddaughters, Chrisalyn and Tyla of Statesboro, GA, one brother Ronnie Flournoy of Savannah, GA, and one sister Joann Johnson Polite (Franklin) of Savannah, GA. Considering the Coronavirus restrictions, burial service will be private for immediate family only on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be announce on a later date; Thank you in advance for your respect and understanding; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Eufaula man arrested in Headland homicide; victim identified
-
Police investigate complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating state order
-
UPDATE: Southeast Health's positive COVID-19 cases reach 9; Alabama surpasses 800 positive tests
-
Rehobeth senior baseball player Carson Herring relying on social media to help be recruited
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.