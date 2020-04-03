On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Randolph Scott ''Randy" Flournoy of Dothan passed away at the age of 70. Randy was born on December 2, 1949 in Dale County to the late Sarah Ruth Price and Willie J. Flournoy. Randy is preceded in death by his brother Wille James Flournoy. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda F. Ridgeway (Robert), and two granddaughters, Chrisalyn and Tyla of Statesboro, GA, one brother Ronnie Flournoy of Savannah, GA, and one sister Joann Johnson Polite (Franklin) of Savannah, GA. Considering the Coronavirus restrictions, burial service will be private for immediate family only on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be announce on a later date; Thank you in advance for your respect and understanding; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."

To plant a tree in memory of Randolph Flournoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

