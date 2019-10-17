Mrs. Monester Elizabeth Flowers Mrs. Monester Elizabeth Flowers funeral service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Unity Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Elder Julius Culver officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.