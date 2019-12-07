Reverend Bobby Gene Flowers, age 79, of Slocomb, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in a local hospital from injuries received in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel at Family First Funeral Care. The family will receive friends beginning two hours prior to service time. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.