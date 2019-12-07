Reverend Bobby Gene Flowers, age 79, of Slocomb, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in a local hospital from injuries received in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel at Family First Funeral Care. The family will receive friends beginning two hours prior to service time. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

