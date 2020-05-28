John McDavid Flowers, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020. He was 72. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. James Sanders, III officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 pm until the service. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to In Christ's Name Fund, First United Methodist Church, Dothan, Alabama. Born September 26, 1947, McDavid grew up in Dothan, Alabama spending his childhood years playing with many beloved siblings, cousins and friends who have many stories to share. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1965 and from Emory University in 1969 with a degree in Finance. Following graduation from Emory, he was the General Manager of Olympia Spa until he became the President of JMF Foods and pursued many investment opportunities. McDavid married the love of his life, Jeanie, on June 21, 1980 and subsequently welcomed six children over the next 12 years, whom he loved with all of his heart. McDavid was an avid golfer in his earlier years and had a great love for the beach and saltwater fishing. While at the beach, he consistently touted his fame as the winner of the "World Champion Body Surfing Contest", which family and friends politely pretended to believe. He had an uplifting spirit always full of smiles, jokes and laughter that all of his friends and family will miss terribly. McDavid was a devoted father who spent countless hours coaching baseball; watching his sons play high school football; teaching all six of his children the art and love of fishing; attending dance recitals; and showing his girls his "flying leap" with so much gusto that his shoes would fly off of his feet. His most recent role of "Pop" to his five granddaughters was one he deeply cherished as did his granddaughters. They will miss having the luxury of running into his arms and climbing all over him while he laughed. McDavid was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Rutledge Flowers, his father-in-law, Robert Brauer, Sr., his sister, Grace Flowers Kiker, and his brother-in-law, Robert Brauer, Jr. Surviving family includes his loving wife of forty years, Jeanie Brauer Flowers; daughters Jeanie Flowers Mann (Caleb), Christina Flowers Holloway (Lanford); sons, McDavid Flowers, Jr., Charles Flowers (Jessica), Martin Flowers, Tazewell Flowers (Reagan Hattaway); granddaughters, Mary Ellen and Elizabeth Grace Mann, Leila Brauer and Ellis Elizabeth Holloway, and Margaret Camille Flowers; brothers, Paul Flowers (Barbara), Robert Flowers (Carol), William Flowers (Carroll), George Flowers (Laura); sister, Cordelia Boone (Tom); brother-in-law, Frank Kiker; mother-in-law, Barbara Brauer; brother-in-law, Mike Brauer (Lottie); sister-in-law, Christina Brauer Oresti and Kristi Brauer and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
